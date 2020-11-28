Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 1,752 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $910,292.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,839,061.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $27,069.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,109.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 422,704 shares of company stock worth $34,299,719. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,779. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $88.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.16.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

