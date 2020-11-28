Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 1,842 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $44,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,429,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.27. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $211.14. The firm has a market cap of $138.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.63.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.