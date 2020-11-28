Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 2,330 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,559 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.45. The company had a trading volume of 15,921,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,690,695. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.24. The company has a market capitalization of $194.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

