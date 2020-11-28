Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 255 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 397.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in CME Group by 1,663.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.77. 920,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,384. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $867,600.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.35.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.