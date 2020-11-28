Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 28,557 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,557 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $28.46. 20,281,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,669,789. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.67 billion, a PE ratio of 76.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

