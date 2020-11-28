Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 29,426 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 29,426 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.10% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1,795.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 188.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 20,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMP shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Argus lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

Shares of MMP stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.51. The stock had a trading volume of 611,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,677. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.