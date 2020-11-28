Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Trims Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,818 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 65.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,601,000 after purchasing an additional 305,411 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 580.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 12,188 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in First Republic Bank by 24.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.34. 804,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,501. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $142.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.03 and its 200 day moving average is $114.38.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.71.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

