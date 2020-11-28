Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Trims Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95,405 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.2% during the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 194,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,577,000 after acquiring an additional 31,327 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.7% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.3% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 684.6% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.79. 10,569,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,703,951. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.76.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

