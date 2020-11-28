Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,384,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,714,477. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $185.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.38.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

