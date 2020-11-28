Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Stock Position Boosted by PSquared Asset Management AG

PSquared Asset Management AG lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 623,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,961 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up approximately 25.5% of PSquared Asset Management AG’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. PSquared Asset Management AG owned about 0.48% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $130,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,297,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,232,000 after acquiring an additional 776,467 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,687,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,902,000 after purchasing an additional 715,670 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 328.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,395,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 128.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,717,000 after purchasing an additional 523,892 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.13.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.55. The company had a trading volume of 564,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,018. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

