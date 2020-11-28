Witan Investment Trust (WTAN.L) (LON:WTAN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $199.26

Witan Investment Trust (WTAN.L) (LON:WTAN)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.26 and traded as high as $210.00. Witan Investment Trust (WTAN.L) shares last traded at $208.00, with a volume of 1,567,654 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 33.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 199.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 187.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a GBX 1.34 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Witan Investment Trust (WTAN.L)’s payout ratio is currently 0.81%.

In other news, insider Rachel Beagles bought 9,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £17,905.86 ($23,394.12). Also, insider Ben Rogoff bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £20,600 ($26,914.03).

About Witan Investment Trust (WTAN.L) (LON:WTAN)

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

