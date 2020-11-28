Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives $28.40 Average PT from Analysts

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.14. 250,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,567. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.66 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

In related news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $618,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,782,253.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $47,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,637.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,286 shares of company stock valued at $800,582. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 55.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 18.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

