World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

INT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised World Fuel Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.61. World Fuel Services has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 1,515 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 25,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,515 shares of company stock valued at $835,700 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 1,524.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 520,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 488,840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 441.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 480,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 391,368 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 154.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 558,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 338,636 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 29.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,509,000 after purchasing an additional 214,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 164.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 316,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 196,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

