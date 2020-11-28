Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires New Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,408. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $123.67.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.56.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

