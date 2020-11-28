Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,211,000 after purchasing an additional 36,382 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $986,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

AJG traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.86. The company had a trading volume of 342,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,279. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $118.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

