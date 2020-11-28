Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,336 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,337,840 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $132,905,000 after buying an additional 974,766 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,979,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $107,090,000 after purchasing an additional 275,771 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,633,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $105,743,000 after buying an additional 927,880 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,145,624 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,855,000 after buying an additional 574,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 45.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,037,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.85. 2,006,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,865,889. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5325 per share. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

