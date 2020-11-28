Wrapmanager Inc. Decreases Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 92.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,569,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,387,000 after buying an additional 1,237,539 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in PPL by 363.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,386,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,716,000 after buying an additional 1,087,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,229,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,208,000 after buying an additional 990,355 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 12,869.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,077,000 after buying an additional 903,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in PPL by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,220,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,226,000 after buying an additional 816,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.23.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.11. 2,645,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,492,324. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.37. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

