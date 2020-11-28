Wrapmanager Inc. Has $382,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,939 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,821. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $211.14. The company has a market capitalization of $138.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,035.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.63.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

