Wrapmanager Inc. Has $428,000 Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.52. 12,314,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,910,496. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of -261.30 and a beta of 2.23. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

