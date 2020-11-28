Wrapmanager Inc. Has $439,000 Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of AxoGen worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in AxoGen by 7.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AxoGen by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in AxoGen by 10.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

AXGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AxoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

AxoGen stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,522. The firm has a market cap of $577.01 million, a P/E ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54. AxoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $18.84.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. Analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $203,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,369,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 75,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $939,226.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,276.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,300 shares of company stock worth $1,610,321. 6.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

