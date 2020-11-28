Wrapmanager Inc. Has $518,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.04. 2,053,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,007,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,952.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,000 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.18.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.