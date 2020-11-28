Wrapmanager Inc. Increases Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ASML by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ASML from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.60.

ASML stock traded up $14.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $437.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,982. The company has a market cap of $183.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $396.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $191.25 and a 12 month high of $438.72.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.4095 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.