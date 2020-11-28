Wrapmanager Inc. Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,953 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,469,860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843,802 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Oracle by 109.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627,102 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Oracle by 49.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,508,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $448,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,703 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $128,125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Oracle by 3,764.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $131,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,932 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $7,038,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,627,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,023,291. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $62.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. UBS Group began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.