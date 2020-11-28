Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases Shares of 268 CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 268 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 164.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total value of $6,608,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.58.

Shares of CSGP traded up $4.29 on Friday, hitting $884.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,974. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 118.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $500.24 and a fifty-two week high of $939.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $870.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $785.21.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $425.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.13 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

