Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.76. 1,503,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,837. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $205.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.18.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

