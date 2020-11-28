Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 2,348 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in GenMark Diagnostics were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $31,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNMK traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.95. 468,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,618. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.79 million, a PE ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 3.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $20.88.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

In other news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 1,994 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $26,260.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 248,445 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,020.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 5,190 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $68,352.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,226,251.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,088. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

