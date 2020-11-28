Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 875 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 0.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,054,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,981,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,126,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,423,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $681,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,377,348.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Coben sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,438 shares in the company, valued at $5,482,674.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,353 shares of company stock worth $4,355,140. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Freshpet from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

Freshpet stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,547. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $139.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,215.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.58 and its 200 day moving average is $101.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.