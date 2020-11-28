Wrapmanager Inc. Trims Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,229 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,938,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,398,000 after acquiring an additional 496,054 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 36,409 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Regions Financial by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 300,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 89,987 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Regions Financial by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,711,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,055,658. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised shares of Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

