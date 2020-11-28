Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. produces peptides, proteins, antibodies, molecules, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens and infusion pumps to treat endocrine and metabolic diseases. The company’s proprietary formulation technologies consist of XeriSol (TM) and XeriJect(TM). Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XERS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $221.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.22.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.19. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,172,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 940,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,008,000 after buying an additional 727,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,889,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 853,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 596,000 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

