Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20), RTT News reports. Xinyuan Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

XIN stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 709,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.46. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Xinyuan Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 7.50%.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.