Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Shares Acquired by Ovata Capital Management Ltd

Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 817,566 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,466 shares during the quarter. Xunlei makes up 1.0% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ovata Capital Management Ltd owned 1.20% of Xunlei worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Xunlei by 163.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 300,657 shares in the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei in the third quarter worth about $1,273,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xunlei by 417.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 268,687 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei in the second quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xunlei by 80.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 52,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Xunlei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

NASDAQ XNET traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.97. 1,078,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,923. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41. Xunlei Limited has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $198.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 32.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

