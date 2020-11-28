YENTEN (YTN) Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 28th. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $42,194.62 and approximately $6.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17,331.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.07 or 0.03035345 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $272.13 or 0.01570190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.97 or 0.00415262 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.36 or 0.00706028 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007734 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.71 or 0.00425290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00036396 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00105373 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 24,350,077 coins. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YENTEN Coin Trading

YENTEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

