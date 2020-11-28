Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,203,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,479,374,000 after acquiring an additional 356,462 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,233,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,100,000 after acquiring an additional 298,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,626,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,083,000 after acquiring an additional 723,854 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,840,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,334,000 after acquiring an additional 80,042 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 72.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,604,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on YUM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.21.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at $345,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,858 shares of company stock worth $2,975,643. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of YUM opened at $107.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $107.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.33.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

