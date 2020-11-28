Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yunji had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%.

YJ stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,518,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,664. Yunji has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $821.67 million, a P/E ratio of -95.25 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YJ. BidaskClub raised shares of Yunji from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Yunji from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

