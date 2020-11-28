Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.09. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Option Care Health.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $781.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.53 million. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 331.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 32.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,012,000 after purchasing an additional 812,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 30.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,260,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after acquiring an additional 768,167 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 8,897.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,034,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,936 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 903,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after acquiring an additional 16,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 20.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 870,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after acquiring an additional 150,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.87. 133,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.