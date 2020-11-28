Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Excellon Resources.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Excellon Resources stock. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 833,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,000. Sprott Inc. owned about 2.59% of Excellon Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

EXN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.53. 11,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,318. Excellon Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 14,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; EvoluciÃ³n property totaling an area of 45,000 hectares located in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Saxony Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Excellon Resources (EXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.