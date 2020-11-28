Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will announce $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Saia posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Saia.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $481.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,230.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $116,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,099.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Saia by 56.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 662.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.30. 50,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,856. Saia has a 1-year low of $61.46 and a 1-year high of $176.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.