Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $470.92 Million

Equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will report sales of $470.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $464.00 million to $478.50 million. Saia posted sales of $443.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $481.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.98 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $633,242.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $116,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,099.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Saia by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Saia by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Saia by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Saia by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter.

Saia stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.30. The company had a trading volume of 50,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,856. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Saia has a 1 year low of $61.46 and a 1 year high of $176.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.33.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

