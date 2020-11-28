Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.67 Million

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to post $5.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.80 million and the lowest is $4.22 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $22.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.93 million to $23.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $71.77 million, with estimates ranging from $62.72 million to $77.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on VYNE shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

In related news, CEO David Domzalski purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,033.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Saik purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,975,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,343,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,195,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,194,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,024,000. 50.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VYNE traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.72. 1,027,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,130. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.68. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $288.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.97.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.