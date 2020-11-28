Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to post $5.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.80 million and the lowest is $4.22 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $22.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.93 million to $23.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $71.77 million, with estimates ranging from $62.72 million to $77.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on VYNE shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

In related news, CEO David Domzalski purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,033.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Saik purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,975,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,343,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,195,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,194,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,024,000. 50.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VYNE traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.72. 1,027,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,130. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.68. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $288.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.97.

VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

