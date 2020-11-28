Zacks: Brokerages Expect BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Equities analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) will post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 98.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BVXV shares. ValuEngine upgraded BiondVax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered BiondVax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th.

Shares of BVXV stock remained flat at $$3.23 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 184,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,759. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The company has a market cap of $37.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVXV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 286.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment of seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

