Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aravive in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aravive from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 3.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08. Aravive has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $14.94.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). As a group, research analysts expect that Aravive will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aravive by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Aravive by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aravive in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

