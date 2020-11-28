Zacks Investment Research Lowers New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Get New Gold alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of New Gold from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.55 to $1.75 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $1.40 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.30 to $1.80 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. New Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.81.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. New Gold has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.28.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of New Gold by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of New Gold by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 858,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Gold (NGD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.