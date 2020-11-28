Zacks Investment Research Lowers PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

PLXP opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. PLx Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $6.42. The company has a market cap of $52.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PLx Pharma news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino bought 264,900 shares of PLx Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 461,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,805.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing its PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLx Pharma (PLXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.