Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) to Hold

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Vector Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

VGR stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. Vector Group has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vector Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard Lampen bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 421,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,082.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $254,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,977,032 shares in the company, valued at $30,335,956.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $701,750 and sold 1,875,000 shares worth $20,164,750. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vector Group by 107.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

