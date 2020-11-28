Zacks Investment Research Upgrades 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a rare, orphan and unmet needs focused GI company. It’s advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for Short Bowel Syndrome, a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., formerly known as Innovate Bioph, is based in Raleigh, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 9 Meters Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NMTR opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81. 9 Meters Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.19.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). On average, research analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 461,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,070.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29,322 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 775.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30,410 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a gastrointestinal platform company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 analogue for SBS; Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease; and NM-003, a long-acting GLP-2 analogue, which is under orphan indication selection.

