Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $126.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Darden have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Notably, the company has been benefitting from its increased focus on sales-building initiatives and technology-driven moves. These included simplifying kitchen systems, improving sales planning and scheduling, operational excellence to improve guest experience, developing new core menu items, allowing customization and making smarter promotional investments. Also, the company stated that it has enough liquidity to survive the coronavirus pandemic for some time. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, the coronavirus related woes persist. Due to the social distancing protocol, traffic in second-quarter fiscal 2020 is likely to remain dismal.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $103.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.00.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $109.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $125.96. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of -73.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.74.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.34%.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,361,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 56.7% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 111.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

