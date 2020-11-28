Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ONEW. Robert W. Baird raised OneWater Marine from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded OneWater Marine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.36. OneWater Marine has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.38). Sell-side analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 69,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,013,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $19,250,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,286,114 shares of company stock valued at $24,436,166 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in OneWater Marine by 5.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter worth $34,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 0.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 390,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth $28,000. 30.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

