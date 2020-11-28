ZClassic (ZCL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,466.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $3,466.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00413750 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00051515 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00083262 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000892 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,034,164 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

