ZeuxCoin One Day Volume Reaches $58,916.00 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One ZeuxCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $1.63 million and $58,916.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00075170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00023116 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.49 or 0.00371300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $517.92 or 0.02936559 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZUC is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com.

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

