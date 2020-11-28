ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $3.20 million and $29,135.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00028123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00169282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.86 or 0.00959733 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00218601 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00481987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00173654 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,585,348 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

